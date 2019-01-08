Boeing Co (BA) Position Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 159.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 22,056.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

