BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.