BMO Capital Markets Lowers Paramount Resources (POU) to Market Perform

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. GMP Securities downgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.97.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE POU traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.24. 379,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.11.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.95) by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.26000011509616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$35,940.00. Also, Director Roderick Keith Macleod acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $73,548 in the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.