B&M European Value Retail (BME) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 458.33 ($5.99).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.00) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.