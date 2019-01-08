Blue Moon Zinc (MOON) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON) shares rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 304,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 62,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

