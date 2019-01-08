Blackstar (BSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Blackstar has a market capitalization of $54,467.00 and $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blackstar has traded flat against the dollar. One Blackstar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000733 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006938 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001764 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Blackstar

BSTAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev . Blackstar’s official website is blackstarotc.com

Blackstar Coin Trading

Blackstar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

