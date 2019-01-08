BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 216,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $80,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,016,000 after buying an additional 787,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,816,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,849,000 after buying an additional 164,643 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,312,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,583,000 after buying an additional 245,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Communications to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

