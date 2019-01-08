BlackRock Inc. Has $78.55 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,744,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $78,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of NTLA opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.34. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

