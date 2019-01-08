Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) and Green Energy Management Services (GRMS) Head to Head Analysis

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Green Energy Management Services (OTCMKTS:GRMS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Blackrock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Green Energy Management Services does not pay a dividend. Blackrock Capital Investment pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackrock Capital Investment and Green Energy Management Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Green Energy Management Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Green Energy Management Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Green Energy Management Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment 30.39% 9.10% 6.11% Green Energy Management Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Green Energy Management Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $97.33 million 4.10 $20.90 million $0.73 7.84 Green Energy Management Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Green Energy Management Services.

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats Green Energy Management Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Green Energy Management Services

Green Energy Management Services Holdings, Inc. provides services in the legal recreational and medical marijuana sector. It provides consulting services in the area of legal medical marijuana sales and dispensary operations, cultivation, and processing, as well as retail marijuana sales. The company is based in New York, New York.

