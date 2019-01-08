Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Market Cap Hits $57,449.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $57,449.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02160273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00164526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00227518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 28,090,988 coins and its circulating supply is 25,856,742 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

Bitcoin Adult can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Adult should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Adult using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

