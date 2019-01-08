BioScrip (BIOS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) were up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 1,041,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 716,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIOS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.61.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioScrip Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 77.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 220.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 471.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

