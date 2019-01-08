Biogen (BIIB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Leerink Swann set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $373.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Biogen stock opened at $322.40 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

