Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Head to Head Contrast

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Tenax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $26.35 million 0.50 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.83 million N/A N/A

Bioanalytical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bioanalytical Systems and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -0.74% 2.89% 1.06% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -84.45% -77.21%

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

