Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) & Horiba (HRIBF) Financial Survey

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Horiba alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horiba and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 55.13% 3.72% 2.67%

Volatility and Risk

Horiba has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.25 N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.16 billion 3.25 $122.24 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Horiba.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Horiba on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment designs, develops, and distributes hematology analyzers, equipment for measuring immunological responses, clinical chemistry analyzers, and blood sugar measurement systems. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, and residual gas analyzers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, metal analyzers, Raman fluorescence spectroscopy systems, spectrophotometers, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.