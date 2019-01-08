BillaryCoin Price Up 3.6% This Week (BLRY)

BillaryCoin (CURRENCY:BLRY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, BillaryCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One BillaryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BillaryCoin has a total market cap of $96,019.00 and $0.00 worth of BillaryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019340 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000530 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,670.14 or 5.09897715 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00081199 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001224 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin Profile

BillaryCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. BillaryCoin’s total supply is 8,994,153 coins. BillaryCoin’s official Twitter account is @BillaryCoin . BillaryCoin’s official website is billary.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW Phase Duration: 150,000 blocks “

Buying and Selling BillaryCoin

BillaryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

