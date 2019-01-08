BidaskClub Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to “Sell”

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 4,135,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,567,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $864,558,000 after buying an additional 8,410,700 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,479,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,250,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,349,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,443,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 940,695 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

