BGC Partners (BGCP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $977.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 43.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BGC Partners news, insider Sean Galvin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

