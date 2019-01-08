B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Stake Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,343 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

