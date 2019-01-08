B&G Foods (BGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods which has seen its shares decline in the past year, posted dismal third quarter 2018 results. During the quarter, both the top and bottom line missed estimates. Moreover, management lowered its 2018 view owing to divestiture of Pirate Brands to Hershey, as well as and repayment of long-term debt. The company remains concerned about the industry-wide freight cost headwinds. We note that Increased freight costs and higher interest expenses marred bottom line in the quarter. Unfortunately, freight costs are expected to remain high throughout the year, which is likely to keep margins under pressure. As a result, management narrowed its adjusted EBITDA view for 2018. Nevertheless, B&G Foods remains poised on strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Further, the company is on track with its inventory reduction plans and also boasts a good history of returning value to its shareholders.”

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, CL King started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of BGS opened at $28.49 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,551 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 659,552 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,475,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,075,000 after buying an additional 149,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.