BestChain (BEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BestChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BestChain has traded flat against the dollar. One BestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BestChain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020042 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00231155 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000910 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BestChain Coin Profile

BEST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain . BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es

Buying and Selling BestChain

BestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.