Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (HFG) a €16.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.74% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.40 ($16.74).

ETR:HFG opened at €6.73 ($7.83) on Tuesday. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €8.86 ($10.30) and a 1-year high of €14.00 ($16.28).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand. HelloFresh SE was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

