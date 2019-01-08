Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 9th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

