Bean Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,660.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $17,660.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.43 and $5.60. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000356 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000209 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

