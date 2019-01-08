BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (BMWYY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BMWYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 27,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,350. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

