Basf (BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.32 ($92.23).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.22 ($73.51). The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.