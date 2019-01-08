Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $4.60 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $814.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

