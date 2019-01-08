Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $4.60 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.32.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $814.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.
