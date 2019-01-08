Barclays Trims S&P Global (SPGI) Target Price to $205.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price cut by Barclays from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $173.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,446,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,642 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after acquiring an additional 642,229 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,553,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 277.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,055,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

