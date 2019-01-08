Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NYSE ABC opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $1,579,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,508.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $563,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $12,142,506 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,305,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 154,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 295.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

