Barclays (BARC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cfra set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 157.88 ($2.06) on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other news, insider Tristram Roberts acquired 91,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £144,193.51 ($188,414.36). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 33,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,157.20 ($65,539.27).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

