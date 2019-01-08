BANKEX Price Tops $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Simex. BANKEX has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $257,743.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.12194555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,521,106 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Simex, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

