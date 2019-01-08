Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

BPRN stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.32. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

