Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 67,275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $74,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,041,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,175,000 after purchasing an additional 191,091 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,794,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,177,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,745,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $157.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.0249 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 67,275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-purchases-67275-shares-of-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.