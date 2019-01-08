Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.49 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $72,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. AXA lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 433,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 91,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HPT opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $603.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

