Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 640,849 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $76,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,647,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,095,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,180,000 after purchasing an additional 152,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,906,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pentair by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 515,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.88 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 640,849 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-acquires-640849-shares-of-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.