Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 155,928 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $76,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 462,913 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 30.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,240,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,148,000 after acquiring an additional 286,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,928,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,172,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-acquires-155928-shares-of-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.