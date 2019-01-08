Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Given $16.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $684.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 7.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,542,000 after buying an additional 169,313 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 21.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 79,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the third quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

