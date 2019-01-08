Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $536.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.