B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,894,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 221,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 724,350 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,321,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 178,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 90.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,069,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 983,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,055,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 201,202 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.48 million.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

