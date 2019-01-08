Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.07.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 223,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 276,620 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.