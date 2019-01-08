Aviva (AV) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report issued on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 556 ($7.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aviva to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 551.69 ($7.21).

LON AV opened at GBX 388.31 ($5.07) on Monday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other Aviva news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,181.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,076 shares of company stock worth $10,604,732 over the last ninety days.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

