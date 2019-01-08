AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Holdings Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 953,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,710,000 after acquiring an additional 346,861 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10,824.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 309,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 306,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,671.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 239,222 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. BTIG Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total value of $586,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 23,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total value of $4,354,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. 746,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $191.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Holdings Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-holdings-trimmed-by-west-oak-capital-llc.html.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.