Avalara (AVLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

“We are raising our estimates and price target to $48 from $47 and remain Overweight on AVLR based on a multiyear opportunity to sustain 20%+ growth as it pioneers sales tax automation. AVLR is one of our top software application stocks to own for 2019. to begin enforcing online sales taxes in 2019. While 26 smaller states have begun to enforce online sales taxes after the Wayfair ruling last year, we see the addition of California (April 2019) and Texas (October 2019) as material catalysts that could help accelerate the adoption of Avalara’s cloud-based compliance software. California and Texas combined account for $4.4T of GDP (23% of total U.S. GDP). Raising 2019 estimates slightly on compliance automation tailwinds.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities raised Avalara from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.01.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

