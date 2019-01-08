Autoliv (ALV) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $64.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.05.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 880.2% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.