Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $37.27 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10,104.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

