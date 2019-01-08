Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATTU. BidaskClub raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Attunity in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of Attunity stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 1,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,821. Attunity has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $417.61 million, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Attunity had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Attunity will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 27.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 160,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

