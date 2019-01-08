AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,955 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.2% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 348,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

NYSE:T opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/att-inc-t-shares-sold-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.