Atlantic Gold (AGB) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.83.

Atlantic Gold stock opened at C$1.74 on Monday. Atlantic Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

