Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $1,042,065,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 500,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.90. 17,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,425. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.27%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $112,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,151.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $110,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

