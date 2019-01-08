Aspen Technology (AZPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Aspen Technology from a d- rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,510,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,080,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 537,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

