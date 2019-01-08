Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,892 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 577,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $976,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

